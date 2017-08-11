Emergency crews attended a two vehicle collision just north of Steinbach on Highway 12 around 4:15 Friday afternoon.

Steinbach RCMP Constable Dennis Redikop says both vehicles had a single occupant.

"The SUV rear-ended the truck here. The truck came to a complete stop on the highway and the SUV just drove into her. Minor injuries, the driver of the truck complains of neck pain so she will be transported to hospital for precautionary measures."

Redikop says with construction on Highway 12, traffic is down to one lane and the speed limit drops. He notes this may have been a factor and encourages motorists to be extra cautious around construction zones.