Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. 

RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy Cruise was traveling east on Park crossing highway 12, who had a green light and a Honda Accord who was traveling north on 12 which caused the collision and one of the traffic lights are down. "

Redikop says Manitoba Highways has been called to come fix the broken traffic light but notes it's unknown at this time by when the repair will be complete. Redikop adds there were no major injuries but a mother and child were transported to hospital for precautionary measures. 

2013 09 hanover

Hanover Considers Restricting Shipping Containers

First, the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie approved a shipping container bylaw and now it appears the RM of Hanover is considering the same thing. "Shipping containers have been becoming more…

