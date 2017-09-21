Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning.

RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy Cruise was traveling east on Park crossing highway 12, who had a green light and a Honda Accord who was traveling north on 12 which caused the collision and one of the traffic lights are down. "

Redikop says Manitoba Highways has been called to come fix the broken traffic light but notes it's unknown at this time by when the repair will be complete. Redikop adds there were no major injuries but a mother and child were transported to hospital for precautionary measures.