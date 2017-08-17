Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day. Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired…

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…

New Medical Centre Hopes To Cut Down On MRI Wait Times A health announcement was made in Niverville Wednesday morning which may cut down on MRI wait times. Gord Daman, from Niverville Heritage Holdings Inc (NHHI), says currently the wait time in Manitoba…

Fire In Steinbach Does Extensive Damage To Mobile Home Fire early Wednesday morning in Steinbach has a left a family without a home. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they got the alarm at 1:44 a.m. for Aspen Grove Mobile Home Park where there was…

Steinbach Senior's High-Rise Gets Final Approval A proposed senior's high-rise complex at 333 Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has received the green light from city council. The proposal is for a nine-storey building that would have both commercial…

Car Crash In Niverville Forces Hydro Outage RCMP in St. Pierre have released more information about an incident in Niverville early Wednesday morning that caused Manitoba Hydro to later cut service to 1,669 customers to accommodate repairs.…

Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the…

MCC Locking Dumpsters For Safety Reasons Dumpsters behind the MCC Thrift Store in Steinbach are now locked after hours. Hardware/ Furniture Manager Jason Hiebert explains it is for safety reasons. "What we were finding was after hours we…

Niverville Hydro To Be Out For Four Hours Today 1,600 Manitoba Hydro customers in Niverville will lose power for almost four hours starting at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen explains why. "A vehicle hit a utility…

Ritchot Reviews Wards The Mayor for Ritchot says there could be some merit in moving away from their current ward system. Chris Ewen says to the best of his knowledge, Ritchot has forever been using a ward system…

St. Malo Gets Grant For Water System Improvements The RM of De Salaberry has received a provincial grant of up to $500,000 for improvements to the water distribution system in St. Malo. Reeve Marc Marion says the grant is based on 50-50 funding so…

Early Harvest Results Very Promising The harvest got underway in the southeast over the weekend with a handful of fields being combined. Brian Dueck of Seine River Seed Farm at Ste. Anne took off a 100 acre field of two-row barley and…

New Recycling Program Coming To Hanover The Hanover municipality have taken advantage of an annual Waste Reduction and Recycling (WRAR) grant which will help bring a new recycling cart program to residents. Reeve Stan Toews says this new…

Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells…