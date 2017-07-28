Two Crashes On Highway #52

The Main Street intersections at Friesen Avenue and Kroeker Avenue in Steinbach have fully reopened after the City of Steinbach finished work rejuvenating the pedestrian crossing bands. Construction…
95% of the hiring for the future Blumenort Fire Hall is complete. Hanover Fire chief Paul Wiebe says they have 19 confirmed recruits from the Blumenort area and are looking for one more, rounding out…
Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen made a stop by Hanover Council Wednesday to drop off $400,000. The money is part of an announcement made earlier in the week of a $12 million investment for municipal…
Whether you are a senior looking for a place to sit or a green thumb anxious to get your hands dirty, Pat Porter Active Living Centre now has just the spot. Executive Director Kim Duncan says they…
Steinbach Land Holdings has announced it is going ahead immediately with a new commercial subdivision along Highway #12, just north of Big Freight. It will be called the Steinbach North Business…
The Bethesda Health Care Auxiliary is now one step closer to being able to purchase ten specialty chairs for the hospital in Steinbach. Chairperson Phyllis Toews says they want to buy four patient…
A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Garven Road (Provincial Road 213) and Briercliffe Road, two miles west of Highway #12, in the RM of Springfield. Oakbank RCMP…
Some fields in the southeast got pounded in thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. Marc Hutlet of Marc Hutlet seeds at Ste. Anne says crops are generally doing well but some got a little more rain than…
MLAs in Manitoba will not be getting a pay raise for another three years. An Independent Commissioner was appointed to decide MLA salaries, allowances and retirement benefits. That report has now…
The tradition of pilots continues amongst the Penner family at Harv's Air in Steinbach. Adam Penner says his dad Harv started the air service in 1973 and, growing up around planes, Penner notes he…
A semi tractor went over the guard rail along the bridge on Highway #59 across the floodway early Wednesday. RCMP report the truck was heading northbound around 1:30 a.m. when the incident occurred.…
Two green underground transformer boxes have been replaced on South Park Drive in Steinbach as part of Manitoba Hydro's continued regular maintenance. Spokesperson Scott Powell says crews will…
RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision near Emerson Tuesday afternoon. A semi trailer traveling in the southbound lane on Highway 75 entered the ditch and rolled approximately two miles north…
There is going to be some highway construction beginning later this week along Highway 52 near Steinbach. Dustin Booy is Director of the Contract Services Branch for Manitoba Infrastructure. He says…
The provincial government has announced an investment of $12 million for municipal roads. There are 188 projects approved in 99 municipalities. The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in…