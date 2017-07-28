Two Crashes On Highway #52

The Kleefeld Fire Department responded to two motor vehicle accidents Thursday night and early Friday morning on Highway #52. Deputy District Chief Armin Dueck says the first incident occurred just after 10 p.m. about three miles west of Mitchell.

"There was a vehicle heading westbound and lost a bit of control on the road and veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. But both just had minor injuries., The mother and a child were taken to hospital for observation as a precaution."

The woman and child were in a small car. Dueck says it was hit by a pick-up truck, driven by a male, which crossed the centre line. Police are still investigating the collision

Then, just after 1:00 Friday morning on Highway #52 near Highway #59, Dueck says a sport utility vehicle hit the shoulder, swerved and went into the ditch. He adds there were no major injuries among the three adults and two children who had just recently moved to Canada.