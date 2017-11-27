Two Big Milestones Celebrated In St Pierre This Weekend

Two big milestones were celebrated this past weekend in the Village of St Pierre.

This year marked the 140th anniversary of the Catholic Parish and 70 years of St Pierre being an incorporated village. A gala was held on Friday night at the community's Rec Centre to celebrate the two major events. Mayor Mona Fallis who is St Pierre's 13th mayor says an event or a celebration like this is like a homecoming for their community.

"We get a chance to have people come back home, we get to talk to them, they tell us old stories of the village and the Parish and how it used to be years ago. We're just fortunate to be able to host them and to welcome them back home."

Fallis adds for her this hits close to home, literally, since she says her family was one the first to settle in St Pierre back in the late 1800's.

"My family was actually one of the founding families that came here and settled in St Pierre in 1879. So my great great grandfather, Thomas Bruneau, came here and settled on a farm just on the outskirts of town. we've been here since then and we're very proud of it."

Growing up in St Pierre, Fallis says the thought of one-day becoming mayor was almost unrealistic. "Oh no never, that's a dream right." expressed Fallis. "It's something that happens and we're never sure how it's going to turn out but I'm very proud to represent the Village."

Meanwhile, Edmond Labossiere, Chair of the finance committee of the Parish says it's heartwarming to see so many people come back to the community and rekindle old friendships, tell stories and memories of the past and just enjoy one another's company while celebrating these two major milestones.

"It's also an occasion for the community spirit to shine, to flourish so that's great in that sense. It's also a way of underlining the fact that the Parish and the Village have always had a close relationship."

Labossiere notes they also held a special mass last Sunday in honour of the Parish's 140th anniversary and adds there was a very warm atmosphere in the church that Sunday in particular.

"The singing was perhaps more special. There were a lot of folks who joined in with the choir and a lot of the songs were also quite dynamic in the delivery. We also had a bit of a slide show, before the mass itself, showing pictures of the earlier times of the Parish and then there were words that were pronounced for the special occasion so it was a good time."

Mayor Mona Fallis says the celebration was put on by a number of tireless volunteers and adds it was easy because of everyone's willingness to make the event happen, which in the end, is what made the evening a success.