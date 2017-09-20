Twenty Dollar Bills Stolen Near Ste.Anne

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Steinbach RCMP are warning the general public and in particular the business community to be aware of large amounts of cash in twenty dollar denominations that are being tendered in the area.

Police say at approximately four o'clock Tuesday morning, a suspect entered a vehicle just outside the town of Ste.Anne and stole a substantial amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

St. Pierre Beginning To Grow Again

4H Teaching Important Life Skills

Manitoba Farms Opened Up Their Doors For Open Farm Day

Tough Summer For Vegetable Gardens

Steinbach Has Lowest Household Income Among Area Municipalities

Steinbach RCMP Free Man From Handcuffs

Driver Suspended Near Steinbach

Falk Moved To Agriculture Committee

Eight Streets In Niverville's Fifth Avenue Estates To Be Paved

No President, No Worries For Southeastern Manitoba Festival

SRSD Supporting Students After Tragic Ste. Anne Train Accident

Steinbach Terry Fox Run Taking Place In A.D. Penner Park

Steinbach Fire Responds To Two Calls Early Sunday Morning

Wab Kinew Becomes The New Face Of the Manitoba NDP

Town Of Ste. Anne Shaken After Fatal Train Versus Pedestrian Collision

Tertiary Treatment System Project Approved In La Broquerie

Ladybeetles Being Noticed For Their Bite This Summer

Sprague Group Not Giving Up On PCH Dream

Graduates From 1957 Reminisce About Past 60 Years

Charges Laid In Two Vehicle Collision

Upcoming Events
Games Night at the Library!

20 September 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





1-Month Evening Intensive: Introduction to Marketplace Ministry

21 September 2017 7:00 pm - 19 October 2017 9:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College, Steinbach





Matt Falk Comedy Hour for Ecuador

21 September 2017 7:00 pm

Pat Porter Active Living Centre 10 Chrysler Gate S, Steinbach





Corks N Canvas - Winetasting

22 September 2017 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Steinbach Arts Council





Login