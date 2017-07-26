Tuesday Storm Pounds Some Crops

Some fields in the southeast got pounded in thunderstorms early Tuesday morning. Marc Hutlet of Marc Hutlet seeds at Ste. Anne says crops are generally doing well but some got a little more rain than they needed Tuesday.

"There was an inch-and-a-half here by PR 501, north of our warehouse, and it's probably flattened some cereals along the way. There was not a lot of hail, or damaging hail, but we got a varying amount of rainfall."

Hutlet says corn and soybeans are a little bit behind in heat units and rainfall but have been catching up in July.

"This recent rainfall will bring us back up to speed a little bit. But compared to last summer, we're a little bit behind in heat. All the cereals and the canola look great, the corn is starting to tassel, soybeans are starting to put on some pods and it's going well. We did some preliminary yield estimates and although we're a long way from that kernel being set on the cob, there's some good looking fields around that have some very good potential. Soybeans have bounced back somewhat but there are still some fields that are struggling. A lot of times, plant stature is not always reflective of soybean yields so we're hoping that, if we get a next 30 days with heat and some moisture, they'll still give us an average crop."