True To It's Name, Hanover Ag Fair Focuses On Agriculture

The annual Hanover Ag Fair is on in Grunthal this weekend.

Curtis Dawydiuk is the President of the Hanover Ag Society. He says the fair is about celebrating agriculture and rural living. He notes alongside entertainment that the fair brings to Grunthal, they also focus on education.

"One thing that comes to mind is our education centre with the Ag on the Move display as well as other interactive learning with the kids, teaching them where their food comes from and that type of thing goes beyond the Safeway store shelf and comes out of somebody’s field or garden, so we are trying to support and highlight every aspect of agriculture."

Hanover Ag Fair guests enjoy the foodDawydiuk says the heritage of Grunthal and the surrounding area is built on agriculture with many multi-generational family farms. He notes agriculture is also a huge part of the entertainment with the rodeo being the main event.

"These are animal athletes and they are fed the best of the best so that they are bringing their A game to the competition as well. It is a culture, it definitely is. There are many different heritage backgrounds and rodeo, country, agricultural, and rural living is definitely strong and alive and we want to celebrate it."

Dawydiuk says so far the fair has been successful with great turnouts, events, and food. He thanks all of the volunteers and sponsors that have worked tirelessly to help make the Hanover Ag Fair a reality.