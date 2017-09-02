Truck Catches Fire Inside Building On Clearspring Road

2017 has so far proven to be a busier year for provincial campgrounds than 2016. Elisabeth Ostrop is Manager of Recreation and Education Services for Manitoba Provincial Parks. She says total…
The RM of Hanover is the latest municipality to issue a fire ban. The municipality has released a statement indicating that with the very dry conditions and the forecast calling for minimal…
Warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation. That is the fall weather outlook for southern Manitoba, released today by Environment Canada. Senior Climatologist David Phillips says…
There was a single vehicle rollover late Thursday afternoon on Crown Valley Road, one mile west of Highway #59. New Bothwell District Fire Chief Rob Hiebert says they got the call just after 4:30.…
One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect…
Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure…
A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care. Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba…
Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…
A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…
Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…
People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were…
Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…
CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…
The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…