Traffic Delays Expected From Pioneer Days Parade

If you are driving around Steinbach Friday morning, you will want to take note that the 49th running of the Pioneer Days Parade will impact traffic.

Dolly Doerksen with Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says marshaling along Hespeler Street will start already at 8am, with the parade kicking off two hours later. The parade will start from the Steinbach Fire Hall. Floats will proceed west down Main Street and then north down Highway 12, ending at Stonebridge Crossing.

The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has introduced a graduated fee system for entrants this year. Even still, Doerksen says they are expecting a lot of floats.

"One hundred forty-six people have registered this year," she says. "So this is by far our biggest yet, which is exciting."

Doerksen reminds parade goers to bring a Tin For The Bin for South East Helping Hands and to make sure children are kept behind barriers.

She says they are hoping to complete the parade in about ninety minutes.