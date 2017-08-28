Traffic Board Denies Kleefeld Speed Request

Same request, same result. That is what Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says has happened to their request for a speed limit reduction in the community of Kleefeld.

Toews notes the speed limit along College Avenue is currently 50 km/h from Provincial Road 216 to Fourth Street. It then jumps to 70 km/h and stays that way to the end of the asphalt.

Toews says they made a request to the Highway Traffic board to have the speed limit remain 50 km/h from PR 216 all the way to the end of the asphalt. But that request was denied, again. Toews notes this isn't the first time they have pushed for this, and both requests met similar fates.

According to the Reeve, lowering the speed limit for the approximately 780 metres would improve safety in that area.

"There is some new streets in there," notes Toews. "People coming onto the street could enter with a little bit slower traffic."

In a letter to the RM of Hanover, the Highway Traffic Board suggested the roadway is level and straight, with good site visibility and site lines at all access points. Further to that, it says there is limited development directly adjacent to that portion of roadway. It adds, the present speed zone is acceptable for the present conditions and it is not their practice to change speed zones in anticipation of future development.

Toews has not ruled out making the request again in the future.