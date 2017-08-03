Tools Stolen From House Under Construction

×

Steinbach RCMP need your help in solving a crime that happened last month in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds. Police say sometime between July 19th at 10:30 pm and July 20th at 10:30 am, tools were stolen from a construction site.

RCMP LogoOn July 20th, RCMP responded to a report of a Break and Enter to a residence. The homeowner believes suspects entered the residence under construction through a side door that was secured by plywood. Suspects took a quantity of tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

