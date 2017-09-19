Toews To Lead Paramedic Self-Regulation

Reg ToewsA man from Steinbach will lead the implementation of paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba.

Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

He says Toews recently prepared a report for the government on self-regulation and potential challenges to implementation.

Goertzen adds Toews' unique skill set, his ability to work with key stakeholders and his strong negotiation skills make him the best person for the job.