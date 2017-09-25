Toews Says Self-Regulation Will Improve Paramedic Services

A man from Steinbach has begun the process of implementing self-regulation for Emergency Medical Technicians, or paramedics, in Manitoba. Reg Toews has been hired for the task by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen. Toews had previously prepared a report for the government on self-regulation and potential challenges to implementation. He outlines the work that now needs to be done to bring about the changes.

"The council that oversees the college (of paramedics) has to be structured, the bylaws have to be developed and approved, the rules and regulations and definitions of which functions a paramedic can perform, that's the work that now needs to be done."

Toews says self-regulation is important because the role of paramedics has changed dramatically.

"Paramedicine has developed enormously since 1995 when the RHA's (Regional Health Authorities) came into effect and took it over. Increasingly, paramedics have been doing medical functions that, in the past, they would never have done. So it has reached the point where, in order to continue the development of paramedicine, a self-regulatory college was the next step. In so doing, the public can assume that there's an oversight body that is ensuring that paramedics are properly trained, competent to perform the functions that they will do and that can be followed up, if necessary, with review and discipline."

Toews adds paramedic self-regulation will be similar to such systems that are already in place for nurses and doctors.

"It is, in fact, the members that are responsible for overseeing the function of the council. And, that council will have on it, public representation. So currently, the regulations are overseen by the Minister (of Health) directly. What will change now is members will do that with public participation and the public will be able to assume with more certainty that paramedics are fully trained, competant and have a college overviewing their activity."

Toews anticipates, while there may be some bumps in the road, the implementation process should go relatively smoothly and hopes it can be completed in six to nine months.