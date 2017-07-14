Toews Confident Annexation Plan Will Be Approved

The Reeve of Hanover calls it a good decision by the Municipal Board.



Stan Toews is referring to what the Board has decided regarding their proposed annexation with the City of Steinbach. The most recent proposal has the city asking for 2,800 acres, largely to the northwest.



The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved this and it is now before the government for sign off. Toews says he is confident that will happen.

"Because rarely does the Minister go against the wishes of what the Board recommends," says Toews.

Toews says Hanover wanted a large chunk of land to be included in this annexation so that negotiations with Steinbach wouldn't need to happen again for many years. He says if this plan is approved, it should give Steinbach room to grow for a long time.



Steinbach is hoping for government approval shortly so the plan can be implemented for January 1st.

Read More:

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation

Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board