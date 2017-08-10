Today House Seeing An Increase In The Use Of Its Services

Today House in Steinbach has seen an increase in people using its services over the last few years.

Coordinator Catherine Bergen says the main focus of Today House is getting those struggling with homelessness off the streets, provide them with immediate shelter, and finding them a more permanent place to live. She notes these services are starting to be used more often.

"Our numbers seem to be increasing and I don't think it is because we have more homeless people than we had before, I think it is just the awareness that we are creating out in the community, that people are feeling that there is somewhere for me to go, I don't have to house surf."

Bergen says in addition to providing housing, they often help those that use their services further by setting them up with a variety of other charities that can help them find a stable solution to their homelessness. Keith is one of the individuals that has been helped by Today House and he says he is overwhelmingly grateful.

Today House receives cheque from Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue"In August of 2014, I had nowhere to go, I found Today House, they found me a place while I was staying there for a week and I celebrated on August long weekend my fourth anniversary of not being homeless. The community is just super and helped me out with everything and now I have a gift package for somebody who needs it. It is a beautiful thing."

Keith was giving back to Today House on Wednesday by dropping by our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue. The barbecue was in support of Today House this week and we were able to raise just under $1,300 dollars. Bergen says that money will go to a variety of expenses.

"It goes to a lot of things. It goes to food to feed our guests, it goes to the shelter but mainly what we have right now is we reach our capacity pretty quickly, so what ends up happening is we send people to hotels because we do not want to turn anyone away. That is a big chunk of money that comes out of our pockets to make sure that everybody has a roof over their head."

The Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue underway downtown Steinbach