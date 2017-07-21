'Tis The Season For West Nile

The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying West Nile Virus.

Most recent surveillance data from the province shows Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes have been showing up consistently in traps in this region since mid-June. So far this year, mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Oakbank, Altona, Morden and Winnipeg.

(Dr. Michael Routledge)Dr. Michael Routledge says West Nile Virus reached Manitoba about 15 years ago and has appeared every year since. And because Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes like hot, dry weather, this is the time of year they start to show their face. According to Dr. Routledge, the number of human cases of the virus seems to have dropped in recent years in this region.

"We don't know exactly why the numbers are going down," admits Dr. Routledge. "It probably has something to do with the fact that there is increasing levels of immunity."

Dr. Routledge explains most people that get bit by a West Nile Virus carrying mosquito will develop immunity and have an illness that shows no symptoms. In this way, they become immune without even knowing it.

For those that do show symptoms, Dr. Routledge says they are mostly mild such as a fever and muscle aches for a couple of days. But he says they get worried about the severe neurological symptoms. That is when people get extremely fatigued, feel quite sick and develop conditions such as encephalitis, which is an infection and inflammation in the brain stem. He notes though most people can recover from that, there have been deaths.

Dr. Routledge says dusk and dawn are when mosquitoes are most active. To try and avoid contact, he suggests using mosquito repellent, covering up with clothing and limiting standing water around your property.