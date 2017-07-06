Registration Now Open!

Beginning in fall 2018, after-school programming will be offered in eight HSD... Learn More...

Details
Category: Local News

Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street.

Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some trees that were hanging low near the Friesen Avenue intersection. As a result, large trucks hit those branches as they pass by.

Dyck says city crews went out there Thursday to do some pruning. This resulted in northbound Brandt Street being down to a single lane for a portion of the afternoon.

Though this is a provincial highway, the trees are within city limits and therefore a city problem, according to Dyck.

Dyck explains pruning trees and hedges is an ongoing task and something his crews are busy with throughout the year.

 

More Local News

2018 07 andreas

Hanover Denies Request By Cabinet Maker

Some residents living south of Mitchell objected this week to a neighbour's wishes to construct a new shop. Andreas Esau runs a cabinetry business out of his garage at 14 Sterling Drive. The property…

RCMP And Fire Department Educate Parents On Car Seat Safety

The Steinbach RCMP Detachment is teaming up with the Steinbach Fire Department to educate parents on child car seat safety. Fire Lieutenant Cindy Klassen-Krahn says they are holding a free car seat…

Frog Follies Organizers Test Shorter Event

One of the organizers of Frog Follies in St. Pierre says they are going to see how this year plays out, before deciding whether to keep it a shorter event in the future. Barney Morin says they are…

Mild Collision Near La Broquerie

A two-vehicle collision occurred just after 4:30pm at the intersection between the 302 and the 303 near La Broquerie. La Broquerie Fire Cheif, Al Nadeau informs: “It looks like a mild T-bone, people…

Railway Near La Broquerie Ignites

A small fire started on the tracks a few miles north of La Broquerie just before 1pm today. La Broquerie’s Deputy Fire Chief, J.C. Normandeau explains the situation. “We had a few railway ties in…

Steinbach Woman Sees Unity In Thailand During Heroic Rescue

A woman from Steinbach is in Thailand and saw first hand how the country came together in support of the 12 soccer players and their coach who were trapped in a cave for over a week before being…

Three Women Caught With Stolen Goods In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP arrested three women Thursday in possession of stolen property. At approximately 5:30 pm, police intercepted a stolen vehicle from Winnipeg at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and…

Mitchell To End Recycling Depot

First Grunthal, then New Bothwell and now Mitchell. Hanover Councillor Bernie Stahn has announced that as of September 4th, they will be shutting down the community recycling depot at the Co-op in…

Abandoned Car Destroyed By Fire On McKenzie Ave.

An abandoned car was destroyed by fire shortly before 11:00 P.M. Thursday evening south of Mitchell. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says the car was parked in the middle of McKenzie Avenue…

Local Musician Receives Highest Honor in Manitoba

Local musician, Robb Nash, was invested into The Order of Manitoba Thursday afternoon. The order acknowledges individuals who have made an outstanding impact on their Province by positively…

Southern Manitoba Heating Up

Much of southern Manitoba, including Steinbach, is under a Heat Warning. Natalie Hasell with Environment Canada says the criteria for a Heat Warning is when two or more consecutive days reach 32…
2018 02 ted falk indoors

Falk Discusses Gun Law As Well As Slowdown In Illegal Migration

Provencher Conservative MP Ted Falk says he is disappointed the Liberal Government is proceeding with Bill C-71 which would amend regulations for firearms. The bill received Third Reading last month…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login