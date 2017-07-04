Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of Southeast

Ominous and dark clouds rolled through the Southeast late Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon.

Meteorologist David Phillips, with Environment Canada, says severe weather systems have the potential for producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail, torrential rainfall, and even a tornado.

"We know that, for example, in Manitoba, you get on average eight tornadoes in a summer. But, you get many more hail storms and wind storms and heavy rain events. It doesn't have to be a tornado to be a serious, life-threatening kind of weather event."

Phillips notes, typically, thunderstorms are formed when warm, humid air rises and meets a disturbance, such as a front moving through.

A thunderstorm warning was issued late Tuesday morning for parts of southeastern Manitoba. Phillips says when there is severe weather it's best to seek shelter until the storm passes.