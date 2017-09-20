A severe thunderstorm swept through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night.

It hit around 10 p.m., causing power outages and downing many tree branches. Strong winds also knocked down the fence around an excavation site along Main Street at Kroeker Avenue in Steinbach.

The Steinbach, Grunthal and La Broquerie fire departments were all called out to deal with hydro pole fires.

Steinbach received six millimetres of rain but it was heavier to the south as Zhoda recorded 18 millimetres and Gardenton 17 millimetres.

A safety fence around an excavation site along Main Street at Kroeker Avenue was blown into the hole.