The Mayor of Niverville is being cautious in responding to census data released last week which shows the town has one of the highest annual median household income levels in the southeast.…
Loewen Boulevard is now closed as part of a mock disaster taking place in Steinbach on Tuesday. The closure will be in effect until approximately 4 pm. The closure is from the east entrance of Oak…
The Village of St. Pierre hopes to activate its new lagoon cell very soon. Development in the community has been frozen for a number of years because the lagoon was at capacity. The $3 million lagoon…
From woodworking to cooking to horse riding, a Steinbach club spokesperson says 4H, which stands for health, heart, hands, and head, is a great opportunity for kids. David Dawson says the 4H motto is…
Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba. Natalie Preston a lambing…
The Co-Presidents of the Steinbach And Area Garden Club say the warm, dry summer definitely left its mark on our vegetable gardens. The Club is responsible for planting and maintaining the garden…
Steinbach has the lowest annual household income among eight neighbouring municipalities in southeastern Manitoba at just over $61,000. The 2016 census shows the RM of Hanover is at $75,000, the RM…
Not every call received by police pertains to a serious matter. RCMP got a call at 2:00 Saturday morning about a 22-year-old man in Steinbach who had locked some handcuffs on his wrists and couldn't…
A driver was suspended near Steinbach over the weekend for having a blood-alcohol level above .05. RCMP say a vehicle was stopped near a local drinking establishment. The driver, a 32-year-old male…
Provencher MP Ted Falk is back in Ottawa Monday for the resumption of Parliament following summer recess. Falk says he's looking forward to some new responsibilities this fall. "My committee…
A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done…
The Vice President of Southeastern Manitoba Festival says the 2018 Festival is a go, with or without a President. Candace Georgijevic says the Executive is still without a leader but that isn't…
The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late…
The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…