Three-Vehicle Collision On Highway #52 At Blatz Road

There was a three-vehicle collision Thursday night on Highway #52, five miles west of Steinbach at Blatz Road.

It occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. and investigators were on scene until the wee hours of the morning.

We are currently awaiting further information and will have it for you as soon as possible.

