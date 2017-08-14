Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test. Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting…
The Kleefeld Honey Festival has seen a complete turn around over the last few years. That according to organizer Gord Meneer. The Kleefeld Honey Festival is on this weekend and Meneer notes with the…
Recently released data from the 2016 census shows the percentage of people over the age of 15 that are married in the Rural Municipality of Hanover is significantly higher than the national average.…
With daytime temperatures near 30 until Tuesday, a heat advisory has been put into place by the province. Health minister Kelvin Goertzen says he wants to remind Manitobans to take precautions to…
The Manitoba government has selected KPMG LLC to develop a Public Private Partnership (P3) business case for future construction of schools in the province, Premier Brian Pallister and Education and…
Steinbach emergency crews attended a collision between a car and a motorcycle around 10 p.m. Friday. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says the collision took place at the corner of Biscayne Drive and…
A former Steinbach resident is raving about the fireworks competition last weekend in Moosomin, Saskatchewan. Vern Toews, who now lives in Winnipeg, is a choreographer for CanFire Pyrotechnics which…
The annual Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Saturday night. Local skywatcher Ken McAllister says the Perseids meteor shower is the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle and, as the earth passes…
A borrowing by-law for the construction and equipping of the new Blumenort Fire Hall has been given first reading. Reeve Stan Toews says there was one complaint from a resident who wanted to make…
Emergency crews attended a two vehicle collision just north of Steinbach on Highway 12 around 4:15 Friday afternoon. Steinbach RCMP Constable Dennis Redikop says both vehicles had a single occupant.…
Crews have begun phase two of the card lock expansion project at the Ste Anne Co-op bulk fuel station on highway 12 in Steinbach. General manager Henry Nickel says the new bulk plant and temporary…
A three-day old fence and four headstones were damaged at Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, about 4.5 miles south of Steinbach, last week Thursday. Steinbach RCMP Staff Sergeant…
A train traveling through the region today didn't quite make it to its destination. RCMP report about 20 cars were derailed north of Dominion City early this afternoon. No one sustained any injuries…
Manitoba Youth Job Centres here in the southeast are all reporting a good year. Mia Tamlin is the Youth Engagement Leader for Steinbach, she says they had a good number of students come through the…
Oakbank RCMP reported to a call about a missing 17-year-old male. RCMP say Ethan Sumner was last seen early Friday morning near Vimy Ridge Park in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. Sumner is known to…