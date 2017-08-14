Three Domestic Assaults Sunday

Steinbach RCMP report they responded to three domestic assaults on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at 12:22 a.m. and is still under investigation.

Then at 2:22 a.m. they were called to a residence in the RM of Hanover. A 28-year-old male from the Mitchell area has been charged with assault

And at 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the Reynolds Ponds just northeast of Richer. A 37-year-old male from Devlin Lake, Ontario was charged with domestic violence.