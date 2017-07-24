Thousands Take In Sights And Sounds Of Manitoba Stampede

The 54th running of the Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition in Morris wrapped up Sunday. Established in 1963, the Stampede had a goal to be the largest rodeo east of Calgary.

Total numbers have not been calculated, but it's estimated approximately 20,000 visitors attended this year.

Thursday was Military Day with more than 500 active service members, veterans and their families attending. With the help of the Valley Agricultural Society, rodeo passes were given to Military Family Resource Centre and a number of legions.

In addition to its competitive rodeos, the Stampede boasted a number of other attractions and entertainment on its fair grounds. Trish Cianflone, General Manager and Event Coordinator says they offered free grounds admission and offered plenty of entertainment, including free concerts by Aaron Starr and Kendra Kay. Kay is a local artist who was a former youth talent competitor at the Stampede.