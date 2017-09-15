Thousands Of Dollars Raised Through Island Rescue

More than $310,000 was raised by eight Manitoba business and community leaders at a fundraising event this week for STARS.
The group, which included RM of Ste.Anne Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Blatz took part in the 5th annual Rescue On The Island fundraiser for STARS air ambulance.
Participants were dropped off Thursday at a remote island south of Pinawa and participated in a series of challenges. To secure their rescue they needed to fundraise as much as possible from the island using their mobile phones and personal networks.
Rescue On The Island has become the organization's largest one day fundraiser in Manitoba, raising more than $1.4 million in the last five years.
STARS uses a backup helicopter for this event.
