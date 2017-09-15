Thousands Of Dollars Raised Through Island Rescue

Cleanup Nearly Complete At Tanker Crash Site The fuel tanker crash site on Highway 1 is being cleaned up under the watchful eye of an environmental consultant. Shortly before 9:00 Tuesday morning a semi tanker hauling 51,500 litres of fuel…

Local Business Owners Upset About Planned Federal Tax Changes Steinbach business owners say the federal government's plan to remove some tax incentives will have a number of negative repercussions. The proposed tax changes would, among other things, take away…

Exploding Targets Demonstrated In Hanover The Rural Municipality of Hanover and Gryphon Energetics hosted an explosive targets demonstration on Wednesday to educate local councils and RCMP on how the product can be used safely. Earlier this…

Honey Producers Wrap Up A Below Average Year It has been a tough year for honey production here in southeastern Manitoba. Tim Bartel is a Part Owner of Bartel Honey Farms in Kleefeld. He says production numbers aren’t catastrophic but they are…

Dozens Gear Up For CEO Sleepout A spokesperson for Today House in Steinbach says their CEO Sleepout was so successful that first year, that they decided to try it again. On Thursday of this week, at least 40 participants are…

Hydro Work At Bethesda Hospital Part Of Larger Project Power at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach was affected from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:30 Thursday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says it was a planned power outage…

Steinbach Planning Mock Disaster For Tuesday Residents of Steinbach are being warned that the sights and sounds of emergency lights and sirens will be very evident in the city next week Tuesday. A mock disaster is being staged by the Steinbach…

Over 6% Of Drivers Speeding On Park Road East Speeding continues to be an issue on Park Road in Steinbach, east of the golf course. Citizens on Patrol conducted a speedwatch Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00. 28 of the 431 vehicles heading…

Mayor Says There's More Room To Improve Steinbach Income Levels Mayor Chris Goertzen is pleased with new census data released Wednesday which shows the median 'household' income in Steinbach increased 16.6% between 2005 and 2015. Statistics Canada reports the…

Niverville Hosts Ninth Annual Recreation And Wellness Showcase The ninth annual Niverville Recreation and Wellness Showcase gave Niverville residents a look at this year's fall programming options Tuesday evening. Niverville Recreation Director Chantel Todd says…

Mitchell Tenants Forced Out Of Their Homes Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has set a deadline by when tenants need to move out of three homes along Peters Lane in Mitchell. Last month, council denied a request by Boyd Penner to…

51,500 Litres Of Fuel Burn: Tanker Collision Updates Shortly before 9:00 Wednesday morning a semi pulling a main tanker with approximately 40,000 litres of diesel and a pup unit with around 11,500 litres of gas crashed and caught fire east of Richer on…

Extrication Required In Two Vehicle Collision Extrication was required in a two vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the intersection of Brandt Street and Ellice Avenue…

Teens Arrested In Weekend Shooting Spree Two teenage boys from the RM of St. Clements have been arrested following multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. Shots were fired at a parked vehicle at Birds Hill Park, in…