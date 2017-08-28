Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Thousands of dollars was raised for two local charities Saturday night.

Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities she notes help build a stronger community.

"It has everything to do with our roots in the community. We have a strong community because we've got strong roots and people give from the heart. So, we wanted an event where people could come and listen to some great Manitoba artists and their music, have a good evening, and just give from the heart."

Penner says she has been involved with both charities and seen the benefits of their work.

"I've been part of the Today House CEO Sleepout for a number of years and I think it's a great event, although my back gets a little tired after sleeping in K.R. Barkman Park for the night. And what Moni Loewen and her group does with ROC Eastman, I've had the opportunity to make Christmas wreaths with those kids in the greenhouse and for a child that wants a piano lesson or an art class or recreational hockey, it's just fabulous."

She adds the night consisted of good food, Manitoba musicians, and spending time with family and friends while giving back to local charities, something she hopes to make an annual event.

"Steinbach is built from our farming community to our commercial to our manufacturing partners that all make this community what it is, all the way to you guys at the radio station reaching out and telling people about events like this. So, we all work together and we make Steinbach and southeastern Manitoba a fabulous place to live and grow and raise your family."