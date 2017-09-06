Thieves Steal Garden Tools

High Dose Flu Vaccine Announced For Seniors A high-dose flu vaccine for seniors has been announced for Manitoba and will be the first of its kind in Canada. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says this vaccine will better protect vulnerable…

Lightning Strike Destroys Internet At Library ***Updated Tuesday at 4:10 pm*** The Head Librarian at Jake Epp Library in Steinbach says as of mid-afternoon their software for checking books in and out is back up and running. And Carolyn Graham…

Dead Body Found Near Richer RCMP are trying to determine how a man from Winnipeg ended up dead along Highway 1 near Richer. Saturday morning around 2:50 am, Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of a man lying in the eastbound…

DSFM Reporting Enrollment Up, Especially In Southeastern Manitoba DFSM (Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine) the French school division in Manitoba, will have an increase in students this fall. Serge Bisson is the secretary-treasurer for the division. He says the…

Pavilion Officially Opened At MHV Fall On The Farm The pavilion at Mennonite Heritage Village officially opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony during Fall on the Farm on Monday. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the vision for the pavilion started…

Harvest Is Giving The Local Economy A Huge Boost Millions and millions of dollars worth of crops are being combined here in southeastern Manitoba these days as farmers reap the rewards of their hard work. A farm economist says all of us should take…

Charges Laid In Domestic Assaults Steinbach RCMP report they responded to two serious cases of domestic assault over the weekend. Officers were called to the Lilac Resort, just east of Ste. Anne, shortly before 11:00 Saturday night.…

Kindergarten Enrollment Driving Growth In Seine River Enrollment growth is expected to continue this year in the Seine River School Division. Classes begin Wednesday. Superintendent Mike Borgfjord says they are projecting a small increase from last…

Early Morning Arrest For Trafficking And Possession Of Drugs A suspicious person on Main Street was reported to Steinbach RCMP at 3:05 Monday morning. RCMP say they located the female who initially provided a false name but was visually identified by police…

"Learning To Be A Police Officer Was A Great Experience" Summer camp looked a little different for one Grunthal youth. Carson Bourgeois is going into Grade 12 this fall and spent a week in August at the RCMP Depot Camp in Regina. Bourgeois says only 32…

Enzo Leaving His Mark In The Southeast The dog handler for Steinbach RCMP says it is an absolute treat to see Enzo at work. Enzo is a police dog. The German Shepherd will turn six years old this month. Enzo and Constable Garfield…

SBC Students Return To Campus Today The campus at Steinbach Bible College will come alive Monday as the summer break ends. It's back to school for students. SBC President Rob Reimer says students who are in dorm will arrive during the…

Impaired Driving Sends Women From Steinbach And Beausejour To Hospital Impaired driving is believed to be a factor in a two vehicle collision which sent a woman from Steinbach and Beausejour to hospital. Around four o'clock Saturday afternoon, RCMP received a report of…

RCMP Looking For Individual After Rollover Last Week RCMP are looking for an individual after a rollover last week. On Sunday last week, just before 10 p.m., there was a single vehicle rollover on Highway 302, approximately five kilometres south of…