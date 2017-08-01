The President of the Hanover Agricultural Society says Equine Infectious Anemia is having a slight impact on planning of this year's Hanover Ag Fair. The disease, also known as Swamp Fever can be fatal in horses.



Curtis Dawydiuk is President of the Hanover Agricultural Society. He says they are implementing the safest measures they can, which means a mandatory negative coggins test for all equine associated with their event. According to Dawydiuk, the test is the only way to identify whether or not a horse has Swamp Fever. The testing is valid for six months and Dawydiuk says horse owners who travel internationally do it anyway because it is needed in order to cross the border.

Though the fever could result in fewer horses coming out to the Fair this year, Dawydiuk says the show will go on.

"There is no chance of the rodeo or any portion of it being cancelled this year due to the Swamp Fever current outbreak," says Dawydiuk. "Weather would be about the only thing and that would have to be very extreme because we've rodeoed in snow in the past."

Dawydiuk says the reason horse numbers could be down this year is because some independent horse owners might choose to rather stay home than spend money on testing, especially if that horse was only coming out to pull a float in the parade.

Swamp Fever resulted in the Marchand Rodeo being cancelled in July.

The Hanover Ag Fair runs August 17 to 20.

