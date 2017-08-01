The Month July Was Warmer And Drier Than Average

The month of July was both warmer and drier than average in southeastern Manitoba.

That according to Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips. He says the Southeast was an average of half a degree warmer than normal this past July and got 40% less precipitation. He notes that may seem bad, but it is actually fairly good weather compared to parts of the east coast that received far more water than normal and parts Saskatchewan that got 90% less precipitation than normal.

"When you compare it to what farmers and growers and ranchers have had to deal with in other parts of the country, it is almost like the Goldilocks of weather has existed in southern Manitoba, it is not too hot, not too cold, not too wet, not too dry. I think there is a lot to be said about the positive aspects of the weather this growing season."

Phillips says the number of severe storms that have gone through southeastern Manitoba has also decreased.

"We've seen some major events, but my sense is that it has not been nearly as damaging as we have seen in other parts of the country. As an example, Saskatoon has had four or five hail storms with millions of dollars of damage. Nature hasn't left you alone but overall I think weather systems have not inflicted a lot of damage."

He notes looking at the month of August, we can expect much of the same as we got in July.

"I think July will be a good example of what August will be and certainly it looks like good harvesting weather. If it is going to be warmer than normal which is what we are seeing is going to be the case in southern Manitoba and precipitation wise it may be a little bit drier than normal, so my sense is that is not too bad."

Phillips says overall Manitoba has had very uneventful weather this summer compared to many of the other provinces.