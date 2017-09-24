The 10th And Final Imagine Run Takes On Some Colour

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The tenth and final Imagine Run added some colour Saturday afternoon at Hespeler Park in Niverville.

Jeff Stott and his wife Mona founded the Imagine Run after their son Joey died by suicide. He notes the goal has always been to get people talking about mental health issues so that no one else has to think about anniversaries like this.

Stott says the 2017 Imagine Run was a colour run with participants getting showered in coloured powder as they walked or ran the circuit.

"All the young kids that are here are really eating it up and then they drag the parents into it and the parents will talk about this and the kids will remember it and so the message will still get across. It’s not just about fun, it is a community event and it is about health and it is about mental health."

Stott says the Imagine Run is a family event full of fun activities but for many, there are solemn moments as they remember loved ones that died by suicide.

"People are walking down the sidewalks here and they are walking by signs and all of the signs indicate a loved one that has been lost. There are a lot of people that are walking for somebody so they have taken a pen and wrote on themselves that I am walking for this person, they are admitting that this person was lost to them through a senseless mental illness that went untreated."

Stott explains why the Imagine committee decided to make the tenth annual Imagine Run their last one.

"For a long time we were known as an athletic event, as a run, and that is not what we are about. We are an awareness event so we are changing it up so that people re-notice us. It takes a lot of energy to do this and there has been a lot of people doing it for ten years. We will see what we come up with next."

Stott says Imagine Mental Health will continue to put on a variety of mental health awareness events including the annual One Big Day for Imagine. He notes One Bid Day for Imagine is a bit of a test run for people. It puts them in a situation where they need to reach out for help from whoever they know hopefully they never need to.

Imagine Run 2017 had approximately 500 participants with many more people showing up for the rest of the festivities in Hespeler Park.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local/the-10th-and-final-imagine-run-takes-on-some-colour#sigProIddc5238735e

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

The 10th And Final Imagine Run Takes On Some Colour

The tenth and final Imagine Run added some colour Saturday afternoon at Hespeler Park in Niverville. Jeff Stott and his wife Mona founded the Imagine Run after their son Joey died by suicide. He…

Over 250 Attend Corks & Canvas Event

Over 250 people attended the third annual Corks and Canvas event at the Steinbach Arts Centre. Chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says there were more than double the amount of people than…

Railway Closure In Churchill Still Causing Major Economic Issues

With the closure of the railway to Churchill, we are told communities in northern Manitoba are forced to shop outside the province which is costing double and resulting in millions of dollars in loss…

Significant Wind Damage In St. Malo Area After Thunderstorm

There are many reports of wind damage in St. Malo, Grunthal, and the surrounding area after a severe thunderstorm rolled through around 6 p.m. Friday. Local Meteorologist Scott Kehler says on Friday…

Developer Plans Apartments At 209 Stonebridge

Steinbach city council has been asked to rezone a property at 209 Stonebridge Crossing from single-family housing to multi-family housing. The applicants want to remove the house there and build a…

Huge Savings Seen In $4.5-Million Tache Municipal Office And Public Works Building

The corner of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 206 is the new home of the rural municipality of Tache office and public works building. Mayor Robert Rivard says combining the two buildings came at a…
2016 06 ted falk

Falk Moved From Agriculture To Natural Resources Committee

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has had yet another change in his committee responsibilities in Ottawa. Falk returned to the nation's capital at the start of the week expecting to be on the…

Province Asked To Pay Its Fair Share

The Mayor of Steinbach says he is hopeful the provincial government will agree to pay its 40 percent share of the Investing In Canada program. Investing In Canada is the former Building Canada Fund.…

Severe Thunderstorm Rocks The St. Malo And Grunthal Area

A severe thunderstorm rolled through southeastern Manitoba shortly before 6 Friday evening. Grunthal, St. Malo, and the surrounding area seem to have been hit hardest with reports of driving wind…

Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…

Steinbach Families Step Up To Billet Pistons Players

With the Steinbach Pistons regular season underway this Friday, many families in the Steinbach area are once again hosting out of town players. Janice Fender is the Billet Coordinator for the…

Spence Announces Plans For Sport Centre In Steinbach

Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…

Over $20,000 Raised For ROC Eastman

The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…

Car Crashes Into House in St. Pierre

The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…

How A Suit Traveled From A Thrift Store In Alberta To The MHV Museum

The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…

Frustrating Start For Swimming Registrations

Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…

Windstorm Results In Numerous Insurance Claims

An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…

Vita Opens Fitness Park

A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…

Bethesda Primary Care Centre Now Open

The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…

Two Vehicle Collision At Highway 12 And Park Road

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena

Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project

Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm

51 Residents Oppose Rezoning Bylaw At Niverville Public Hearing

Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico

City Crews Commence Cleanup

Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School

Hydro Brings In Help To Deal With Massive Outages - 2PM Update

Bike Thieves Swap Rides In Steinbach

Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot

Steinbach Firefighters Kept Hopping Tuesday Night

Twenty Dollar Bills Stolen Near Ste.Anne

Thieves Break Into MTS Compound

Thunderstorm Rips Through The Southeast-Wind Speed 104 KPH

Strong Winds Roll Through Hanover

Stepped Up RCMP Visibility In Steinbach Having Desired Effect

Tuesday Night's Storm Through Your Eyes

Emergency Teams Pull Off Mock Disaster In Steinbach

Hanover Considers Restricting Shipping Containers

Niverville Writer Publishes First Book

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
1-Month Evening Intensive: Introduction to Marketplace Ministry

21 September 2017 7:00 pm - 19 October 2017 9:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College, Steinbach





"Knit-Wits" Fiber Craft Club

25 September 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jake Epp Library, Steinbach





Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction in Cancer Care. 8 Week Program

25 September 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bethesda Hospital Crocus Room





Staying Home Alone Program @Eastman Safety

25 September 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Eastman Safety (Eastman Safety Training Centre Inc, Steinbach





Login