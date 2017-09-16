Tertiary Treatment System Project Approved In La Broquerie

A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a project have been ongoing for a number of years and it was good to see it approved by the province and supported financially. Weiss adds through this fund they were awarded $2-million and will also be contributing around $2-million to the estimated $4-million project.

"Basically we would be pumping the liquid from the lagoon to this site. Basically, it's a swamp with lots of bullrushes and other plants that use up the phosphates which remove it out of the [wastewater], so that's what's cleaning the water, turning it back into water that can be put into a creek or river."

Weiss notes, in the past, lagoon upgrades were good for about ten years before having to build an expansion, which was a burden on tax payers. He says this initiative should serve the municipality for 30 to 40 years before upgrades will become necessary.

He notes the site for the project is approximately two miles west of the village and work will commence once all the details of finances, design, and contracting the work out have been sorted.