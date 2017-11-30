Teen Charged With Impaired Driving In Grunthal

Christmas sales are off to a brisk start in Steinbach according to a couple of retailers we talked to. Reynold Kroeker, the General Manager of Canadian Tire, says they have been busier than usual. He…
Delegates at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities are siding with the Rural Municipality of Hanover. Reeve Stan Toews says Hanover sponsored a resolution, asking AMM to lobby the province for…
The average monthly rental price for a two bedroom apartment in Steinbach in October was $768. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has released figures for all major cities in Canada, including…
Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councilors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…
Organizers of Community Christmas in Steinbach are busy preparing for hamper deliveries in just a few short weeks. Toys Days will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday at Superstore and…
RCMP released more information Wednesday about a fatal collision Sunday evening near Richer. It happened around 7:15 p.m., about ten kilometres east of Richer. A westbound semi truck struck a…
Manitoba Hydro has requested a 7.9% increase effective April 1, 2018. The Public Utilities Board hearing into this request is being held on Monday at 9 a.m. after which they will make a decision. A…
Steinbach is slightly below the national average when it comes to the level of education of its residents. New census data was released Wednesday showing 54 per cent of Canadians aged 25 to 64 have…
Steinbach's newest hotel could open by the end of January. In September of last year, Harv Barkman appeared before Steinbach City Council. Following a conditional use hearing, Barkman was given…
The installation of the new jumbotron in the Centennial in Steinbach has been delayed. The Steinbach Pistons announced earlier this month that a large 16 and a half foot by 11-foot screen would be…
Manitoba municipal leaders learned Tuesday they have less than one month to decide whether to allow sales of marijuana in their jurisdictions. During their annual Association of Manitoba…
The Manitoba Government has announced it is delaying the start of the New Home Warranty Act by two years. It was due to take effect January 1st, 2018 but has been pushed back to 2020. Justice…
Council for the Village of St Pierre has submitted a request to the province asking that the no parking zone be extended along Highway 205 near Highway 59. Councilor Raymond Maynard says a resident…
The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…
Emma Lafreniere won a whopping $25,000 as the grand prize winner of the E.G. Penner Building Centre Fall Home Renovation Giveaway. She says she got a call informing her that she was one of three…