Teen Charged With Impaired Driving In Grunthal

RCMP have released more information about an incident in Grunthal last Thursday night.

Police were notified at 11:30 p.m. November 23 that a small two-door vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole along Ash Street. Investigating officers say the driver and a passenger were not injured. But they say alcohol was involved and the 19-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. Officers say tests showed the suspect had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The accused will appear in court in late February.