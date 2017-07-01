We Have A Lot To Celebrate As Canada Turns 150

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk says there are many things worth celebrating as Canada turns 150 today.

Falk says it is important to recognize and celebrate big milestones like 150 years of confederation. He notes one of the things Canada has been very good at has been immigration.

Provencher MP Ted Falk"As diverse as we are, we are also very unified. We are inclusive, we welcome people into our communities, we invite them to really become Canadians, to latch onto our values, to appreciate the things that are important to us like faith, family, community and we have seen many of the immigrants do exactly that and when they really get involved in our communities and call Canada their country, I think that is when we see success."

Falk says he sees Canada continuing to be a country of immigration and adds when we as Canadians invite others to be a part of our communities, that is what makes us stronger. He notes there are many things that make Canadians great.

"I think what makes a Canadian a good Canadian is exactly what is embodied in our forefathers and that is integrity, hard work, discipline, self-sacrifice, being generous, welcoming to other people and just looking out for each other here in Canada. I think we have a great track record of being people that really look out for our neighbours."

Falk says looking back over the last 150 years, Canada has gone through good times as well as many hardships and those experiences have enabled us to move forward and have unified our country. He adds he will be spending Canada Day taking in a variety of community celebrations throughout the Southeast.