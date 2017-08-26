Teachers Return To Work

Many teachers were back in their classrooms this past week to begin preparing for the new school year that begins September 6th. Jenn Thompson of Mitchell Elementary School says she went back to work Wednesday and enjoyed being back in her classroom.

"Everything is clean and shiny and so now it's putting the furniture where we want it and looking at our class lists and starting to label cubbies and starting to think about, what are we going to do with these little bodies when they walk in the door in a couple of weeks."

Thompson's colleague Michelle Wiebe says she too is getting her classroom space organized.

"To me, there are two parts. There's the actual space itself and thinking ahead to the kids that are coming into my class this year and anticipating some of the needs and, maybe, some of the challenges too and just trying to create a space that's interesting and inspiring to learn in."

Wiebe adds it's also a time of year where teachers are doing a little more self-care before life gets super busy again.

"I love this job and sometimes you have to remind yourself that you have to do a bit of self-care. So sleep and wring out the last few drips of summer with family, whether that's just sort of hanging around the campfire or whatever but make those minutes count."