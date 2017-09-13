Tanker Crashes And Bursts Into Flames Near Richer

A semi rolled and caught fire Wednesday morning along the Trans-Canada Highway near Richer. It happened around 9:45 a.m.

The incident took place in the eastbound lanes, just east of Richer in front of Geppetto's. The tanker burst into flames, sending a plume of black smoke into the air.

A detour has been set up around the accident scene.

There is preliminary word that there are injuries and we will have more on that as soon as possible.

Highway #1 is closed near the scene.