Tall Flames at Crickside Under Control

Tall flames were spotted at Crickside in Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed.

Property owner Rob Brandt explains it was a controlled burn. "Just old pallets and it's been wet the last couple years so we haven't been able to properly clean up so it was just a cleanup tonight. The wind was in the right direction and we figured before everything was really dry we'd burn it."

Brandt says the blaze was a bit bigger than anticipated but notes it was controlled and nobody was injured.