Tache Fire Department Extinguish Early Morning House Fire

The Lorette Fire Department attended a house fire approximately six kilometres west of Lorette early Saturday morning.

Tache Fire Chief Allan Rau says they received a residential fire call shortly before 1 a.m. and remained at the residence until just after 7.

"When we responded it was a fully engulfed home. We attempted to extinguish it, we saved about a third of the structure. We contacted the Office of the Fire Commissioner, they came out and are currently investigating the cause."

Rau says the fire went into the attic and the firefighters had some difficulty with a few hot spots, but they were able to fully extinguish it and save some of the homeowner's possessions.