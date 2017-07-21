Tache Construction Mirrors 2016

The Mayor of Tache says construction in the municipality slowed during the second quarter.



Robert Rivard says through the first three months of 2017 they had issued a lot more building permits than through the same period last year. But by the midway point of this year, they were nearly right on par with 2016.

Through the first six months of 2017, 77 permits were pulled compared to 78 in 2016. Twenty-four of those this year were for single family dwellings while in 2016 there were 34 during the same stretch. Rivard says there have been three permits taken out this year for multi family dwellings, which is up from one through the first half of 2016.

The total value of construction this year sits at $12 million, which is up considerably from $9.6 million through six months last year. Rivard attributes that jump to the higher number of multi family dwellings going up this year.

According to Rivard, a lot of new homes this year are going up between Dufresne and Lorette. In fact, he says most housing activity in the municipality is happening west of Dufresne. He notes there is some development happening in the eastern part of Tache. Rivard says that is because through their new development plan they are trying to allow more rural residential lots there. Meanwhile, he says by this time next year there should be some housing activity happening in Landmark again.

As for the rest of 2017, Rivard says there are a lot of people coming in to inquire about building permits and so he expects the last half to be fairly busy. He notes 2017 is shaping up to be an average year.