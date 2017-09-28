SUV Rolls Near Blumenort

There was a single-vehicle rollover late Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Blumenort.

Emergency crews were called out at 4:25 p.m. to a location one mile west and half a mile north of Blumenort.

Mike Penner, Steinbach Assistant Deputy Fire Chief, says an SUV went out of control and rolled. He notes the cause of the mishap appeared to be a combination of a young driver and gravel road conditions. Penner says the female driver and a female passenger were transported to hospital as a precaution but injuries did not appear to be serious.