Suspect Wanted For Gas Theft

The Fire Chief for La Broquerie says he was shocked and humbled by the recognition. Alain Nadeau has just returned from Vancouver where he was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian…
With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas. Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near…
Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of…
The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes in Steinbach is Friday. Brian Hrehirchuk, Director of Finance for the City of Steinbach, says the city will collect $31 million in taxes with $14.6 Brian…
The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning. After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are…
A man from Saskatchewan was killed early this morning west of Roseau River First Nation. Emerson RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision shortly after midnight. It happened along…
The executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Canada will retire from the position on Friday. Don Peters has served in the role for 16 years which makes him the longest serving executive…
As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…
A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks. On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr.…
Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds. Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a…
Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.…
The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new…
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in Steinbach around 7:15 Monday evening. RCMP Constable Shane MacGillivray explains a car came around the corner on Jefferson Street with quite…
Steinbach RCMP is seeking your help in finding a car that was stolen in Steinbach early yesterday morning. A 2009 Blue Chevy Malibu with Manitoba license plate GKX 751 was reported stolen at 8 am on…
As we roll into fall, minor hockey is right around the corner and most teams are reporting good numbers so far. Sarah Crawford, the registrar for Steinbach Minor Hockey, says around 211 kids have…