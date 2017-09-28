Suspect Wanted For Gas Theft

Suspect wanted by police.RCMP are asking for help in locating a suspect who is wanted for stealing gas from the Ste. Anne Co-op gas station along Highway #12 in Steinbach.

Police were notified about the theft last Thursday, September 21. They are looking for a white male with blonde hair who was wearing a black hat and a dark blue Carhartt hoodie. He was driving an older model grey Chevy pickup truck with a lift kit. It had an Alberta licence plate.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).