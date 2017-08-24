Suspect Sought For Fraud Incidents

$3,200 dollars worth of items were stolen from the Staples store in Steinbach last week Friday.

RCMP says the Staples store received a call from a male identifying himself as an employee of Steinbach Dodge. He requested to send someone to purchase several items on account for a new employee. Shortly after, a male entered the store and picked out items including a Mac Pro, cell phone, and a hard drive.

RCMP notes the sales associate and manager asked for a name and thought the information provided fit, however, they found out it wasn't correct when they phoned the car dealership the next day and the dealership had no knowledge of the events.

The male suspect is described as about 5'5" tall with a slim build, short dark hair and a short beard.

Police have an interest in speaking with this suspect as it is possible he is involved with other fraud investigations, including a similar incident in Selkirk and Winnipeg.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call Steinbach RCMP or Manitoba Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Text your tip to TIPMAN at CRIMES(274637).