Summer Holidays Winding Down, School Calendar Coming Out

Summer of 2017 is passing by quickly as students will return to classes in just over two weeks. The Hanover School Division calendar will be coming out later this week. Assistant Superintendent Chris Gudziunas outlines some of the key dates in the calendar.

"The first day back, of school, is going to be on September 6th. This year, the last day before the Christmas vacation is on December 22nd and the first day of school after Christmas vacation is January 8th. Spring Break begins Monday, March 26th up until March 30th. The last day of classes for students is June 25, 2018."

He notes there are some staggered start dates for kindergarten students and grade nine students at SRSS but parents have received that information from the schools. Gudziunas says the number of days students will spend in class during the coming school year is about average.

"We have ten professional development days including five administrative days and five P.D. days and 186 school days. It stays in around that range, it's been fairly consistent over the last number of years."