Subdivision For Industrial Condominium Approved In Steinbach

Steinbach City Council approved a subdivision at their Tuesday council meeting for the development of an 8 unit industrial condominium at 131 Industrial Road.

The proposed condominium is a 160 by 40 ft. shop divided into 8 individual spaces. Steinbach Deputy Mayor John Fehr says this the first development of its kind in Steinbach.

"The condo development is a commercial condo where they are going to develop eight stalls for tractor trailers or cars or whatever. They are going to sell them, it is going to be condos and you can buy one 20 by 40 ft. condo and use it for commercial purposes."

Fehr says the development was proposed by HIDJAK ltd. He notes Steinbach City Council is always looking for ways to promote small business and this is a good affordable way to do that.

"This is something new. We have other properties that have been used for that but this is breaking into segments that are going to be a little bit more affordable for example for an incubator, somebody that is starting a new business, this is something that is going to be very affordable for them to get into."

Fehr notes the development is approved subject to a development agreement.