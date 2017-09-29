Local Students Participate In Terry Fox Run

Hanover School Division Parent Portal

Thousands of students across Canada participated in their school's Terry Fox run yesterday. 

Students from Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach paid homage to the Canadian icon by taking part in a run-up Mackenzie Avenue up to the water tower and back. Principle Rita Rebizant explains why it's important for students to recognize the importance of these runs.

"I think Terry Fox is definitely a Canadian legacy and the accomplishments that he made are impacting students now. There's not a family that's not impacted by cancer and I think remembering him this way and contributing and doing something Terry Fox did in our own small way, we're all contributing to carrying on that memory."

Rebizant says they've been encouraging their students to bring toonies for Terry noting all the money raised goes to Cancer Care Manitoba. She adds it's important to keep this tradition alive.  

"These students are in middle years already, they've been doing this run for 5 years and for others it's their 8th or their 12th. I think keeping this tradition is important for keeping that memory alive and realizing the impact that he had."

Rebizant adds students ran to the water tower, received a ticket then ran back to the school and got an ice cream sandwich to cap the day off. 

 

 

