Local Students Participate In Terry Fox Run

Police are looking for a lone male believed to be responsible for multiple break-ins in Steinbach. Steinbach RCMP say they received a report from Penn Lite Electric and Mechanical on September 26th…
The St. Pierre RCMP Detachment has distributed signs to Niverville residents to put in their vehicles in an effort to cut down on the number of vehicle break-ins. The signs are meant to be placed on…
The RM of La Broquerie will spend $70,000 to expand its system of pathways. The municipality this week received a grant of just under $20,000 from the province for the projects. It previously…
There was a single-vehicle rollover late Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Blumenort. Emergency crews were called out at 4:25 p.m. to a location one mile west and half a mile north of Blumenort.…
The Fire Chief for La Broquerie says he was shocked and humbled by the recognition. Alain Nadeau has just returned from Vancouver where he was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian…
It is one more step towards the start of construction of a fire hall in Blumenort. Hanover council gave final reading Wednesday to its borrowing bylaw. (Drawing of Blumenort fire hall)Reeve Stan…
For the 27th consecutive year, Wendy Bloomfield has been elected as board chair for the Seine River School Division. Bloomfield says for the 2017-2018 school year they are continuing to work on their…
With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas. Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near…
Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of…
The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes in Steinbach is Friday. Brian Hrehirchuk, Director of Finance for the City of Steinbach, says the city will collect $31 million in taxes with $14.6 Brian…
The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning. After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are…
A man from Saskatchewan was killed early this morning west of Roseau River First Nation. Emerson RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision shortly after midnight. It happened along…
The executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Canada will retire from the position on Friday. Don Peters has served in the role for 16 years which makes him the longest serving executive…
As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…
A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks. On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr.…