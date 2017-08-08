Stronger Dollar Could Spark Cross Border Travel

With the Canadian dollar climbing above 80 cents in recent days, it might get more Manitobans thinking about a trip to Grand Forks. At least, that is what a spokesperson for the Greater Grand Forks Convention And Visitors Bureau is suggesting.

(Photo credit: Greater Grand Forks Convention And Visitors Bureau)Executive Director Julie Rygg says when the Canadian dollar is weak, it definitely leaves a mark on Grand Forks business. She says since late 2016, the occupancy rate at hotels has dipped below 60 percent. That is a level considerably lower than 2012 and 2013 when the exchange rate was much higher. Though she cautions they are unable to break down Canadian vs. American travellers within those percentage points.

According to Rygg, her office does an annual survey using individuals from their database that have requested information from the Bureau. Visitors are asked such questions as why they travelled to Grand Forks, how often they visit and how much money they spend south of the border. And Rygg says exchange rate is definitely the leading factor behind a traveller's decision to head south.

"A lot of the responses say time and time again that they might not come as often but they still like to come," notes Rygg.

Rygg says hotels in Grand Forks offer incentives for Canadian travellers. And in fact, on occasion have offered rooms at par.

"Sometimes we're told that a hotel will offer at par but because of the difference in the exchange right now, it's not as regular as we would probably all want to see," she says.

Rygg notes with our dollar hovering around 80 cents, that probably isn't enough to send a wave of Manitobans to Grand Forks for summer weekends. But she says it should garner interest and it should get people talking.

Meanwhile, according to Rygg, when the Canadian dollar is weaker, it tends to spark more American travel into Canada.