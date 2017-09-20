Strong Winds Roll Through Hanover

The Grunthal Fire Department was called out twice in a span of about twenty minutes in Tuesday night's storm.

The first call came in around 10:45 pm. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to a location about three miles northeast of Grunthal. Crews arrived to find downed hydro lines. While there, they received a second call to a location half a mile north of Grunthal. Wiebe says the second call was relatively minor. He says the wind must have caused some lines to spark.

According to Wiebe, crews were at the first call until about 2 am.

"They were waiting for Hydro to attend," says Wiebe. "I guess Manitoba Hydro was very busy last night."

He adds with live wires on the ground, firefighters were there as a precaution to monitor the scene.

"We didn't want them starting any more fires or to have anybody accidentally walk over and have some injuries as a result," he says.

Wiebe says a couple of trees were damaged but nothing significant. There were no injuries.

Tuesday night's storm dropped about 5 millimetres of rain in Grunthal and also knocked down some branches in the community.

Meanwhile, there is still a burn ban in effect in Hanover. Even with rain in recent days, Wiebe says if we get a couple of days with sunshine and wind, the dry conditions will return. He notes they will re-evaluate the situation in the next day or two. Wiebe says some farmers would like to be burning these days and if the ban remains in place they will probably address those concerns through burning permits.