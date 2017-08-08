The Bylaw Enforcement Officer for the Rural Municipality of Hanover would like to remind homeowners that placing a basketball net on municipal property or right of way is not allowed. Brian Brunelle notes this is a growing concern throughout the municipality and has become a huge issue for emergency vehicles and larger trucks.

Brunelle is issuing the warning following an incident in Grunthal last month. He explains a fire truck was being driven down a street after dark. The driver was unable to see a basketball net hanging over the street and ended up scratching the side of the truck.

"The fire department was able to actually buff out the scratch so there wasn't any major damage," notes Brunelle. "But again it's a growing issue and it's all over in the municipality."

Brunelle says in some cases it might be most convenient for a homeowner to bring a net towards the roadway. In such cases, he says they should be sure to push back after being used.

Meanwhile, he says under the Highway Traffic Act, a person can be fined or charged for placing an object on the roadway. However, Brunelle is hoping it doesn't reach that point in Hanover.

"But again you are liable for putting something out where it's not supposed to be," he says.