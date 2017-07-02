Strawberries Pull Through Harsh Winter

It may have been a tough winter for Grunthal Berries, but owner Colleen Edmunds says their U-Pick season is ready to start and there are some beautiful looking berries on the plants.

Edmunds says the winter of 2016-17 was not kind on their operation. Similar to alfalfa fields and winter wheat crops in the southeast, strawberry patches took a beating. Edmunds says there were two or three times last winter where things turned really mild, melting the snow that covered her plants. Then, when the temperature turned cold again, Edmunds says the strawberry patches no longer had their protective layer of insulation. Edmunds says she lost probably 1.5 to 2 acres of strawberries over the winter.

Grunthal Berries had its first harvest in 2010 and Edmunds says it has been a learning experience ever since. Over the years they have attempted to grow the business, but Edmunds says they have discovered that 7 acres of strawberries is probably right for her and her husband.

The winterkill is a setback for the operation. But, Edmunds says there is a one-acre patch on site that was destined to be plowed under, which will now serve for emergency purposes. Similar to other crops, Edmunds explains they do regular crop rotations with strawberries. That means a patch will be kept black for a period of time for disease management or if that plot has too many weeds.

Edmunds says she's not sure whether she can make up for the lost acres, but says the rest of her patches look like they could have normal to above normal production this year.

"There's some beautiful ones coming," says Edmunds. "A lot of strawberries, they are a good size, they are turning red."

Edmunds says though strawberries prefer the sunshine, the recent cooler weather creates a sweeter berry.

Edmunds expects their U-Pick season will begin July 3rd and last about four weeks. For those who can not make it out, she says you will find Grunthal Berries in some local grocery stores.

According to Edmunds, the U-Pick scene has changed in seven years. She notes when they first opened, a lot of people would come and pick between ten and twenty pails of strawberries at a time. Today, they pick two to four pails and will bring along their children or grandchildren as an outing.

"It's a good experience for them," she says. "We love that they come."