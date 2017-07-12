AMM President Concerned Over Proposed Hydro Rate Increase The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…

Credit Unions Ordered To Not Use 'Bank' Terminology The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…

Local Crops Making Good Progress A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a…

Steinbach Man Killed In Crash Two men are dead following a crash along Highway 75 Monday morning. At approximately 7:40 am, St.Pierre RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247, east of La Salle. A…

Drivers Encouraged To Continue Being Cautious Around Schools The 30 km/hr school zones are no longer in effect during the months of July and August. However, Steinbach RCMP Sergeant Joanne Ryll says it's the responsibility of everyone to be mindful of their…

Minor Injuries In Morning Rollover Steinbach's Assistant Fire Chief says there were minor injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover Monday morning. Russ Reimer says emergency crews were called to Highway 12, just north of…

Workers Injured At Local Building Centre Emergency crews were called to EG Penner Building Centres in Steinbach late Monday morning. Steinbach Fire Captain Jordan Loewen says two workers were hurt there. "They were unstrapping a lift of…

Go-Karting For A Cause A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities. The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving…

City Gives Green Light To Chrysler Gate Request Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate. At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4…

Hanover Development Plan Goes Public The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review. Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years.…

Bible Camps In Full Swing Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…

SAC Disappointed By Nixed Performing Arts Centre But Looking To The Future Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…

Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…

Cargo Bike Provides A Walk Down Memory Lane The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…