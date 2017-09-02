Stores Closed, MHV Open On Labour Day

Holiday Monday is expected to be a quiet day for retail in Steinbach.

Ben Dueck is Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce. He says Labour Day is a statutory holiday. As a result, all retail stores, banks and libraries are closed across Canada.

"That means if you are hosting yourself a Labour Day barbeque on Monday, better buy your meat before then," warns Dueck.

He says, however, most gas stations, restaurants and convenience stores will be open.

Meanwhile, the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Club is scheduled to be open and the Steinbach Aquatic Centre has announced public swim sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and again from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Dueck notes Mennonite Heritage Village will also be hosting its annual Fall On The Farm from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday.