Stop Sign Marred With Graffiti In Steinbach

Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach.

Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with summer seeing a higher possible number of incidents. Reimer notes, generally, the stop signs are not cleaned, rather they're replaced.

"We wind up having to replace the signs because some of the paints have a tendency, when we use our graffiti remover, a tendency to damage the sign. So, we have to replace it. We can go to more expensive signs that have an anti-graffiti agent built into it, but they're quite a bit more costly and it usually winds up better if we just replace the sign."

Reimer says it takes about 20 minutes and $60 to replace one sign. He adds, if the pole is bent, crews will either try to straighten it or replace it, if it's beyond repair.

He notes the city keeps an inventory of signs.

"Generally stop signs, parking signs, some of the more common signs, we carry a pretty good inventory because we're constantly replacing signs that have become faded, or for whatever reason, have become damaged."

Reimer adds removing graffiti becomes more complicated if it's on a city property or the building of a resident or business.